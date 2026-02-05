Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.09 and last traded at $47.09. 544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87.

Banca Mediolanum is an Italian banking and financial services group that operates through a network of financial advisors and direct banking channels. The company provides a broad spectrum of retail banking products, including deposit accounts, mortgages, personal loans and consumer credit. In addition to its core banking activities, Banca Mediolanum offers asset management solutions and life and pension insurance products through its subsidiaries.

The institution traces its origins to 1982, when entrepreneur Ennio Doris founded Mediolanum S.p.A.

