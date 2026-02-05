Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Company Profile
Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to pursue a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare technology sector. As a blank-check company, it does not generate operating revenues and holds proceeds from its initial public offering in a trust account until it completes a qualifying business combination.
The company is sponsored by Deerfield Management Company, a healthcare investment firm with extensive experience in life sciences and medical technology.
