iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Shares Up 0% – Should You Buy?

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.27 and last traded at C$28.24. Approximately 148,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 213,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.23.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.30.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index the Index, net of expenses. To achieve its investment objective the fund uses an indexing strategy to achieve its investment objective. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more exchange-traded funds managed by BlackRock Canada or an affiliate and or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.

