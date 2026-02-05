PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 and last traded at GBX 56.19. Approximately 91,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 139,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50.

PCI-PAL Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,123.80 and a beta of 0.90.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL provides organisations that engage with customers by phone with globally accessible cloud solutions, ensuring their conversations are PCI compliant and personal data is protected. Safeguarding reputations and trust.

Our vision is be the preferred solution provider that technology vendors globally turn to for achieving PCI compliance for payments by phone. By dedicating ourselves to the focused pursuit of easy to integrate and simple to deploy technology, we will provide the most compelling value proposition for our partners to solve their customers challenges in achieving compliance and safeguarding reputations.

It is our people, beyond our technology, who underpin our business and support our partners.

