Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 1,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.02.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; data services for business and residential customers; email and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment.

