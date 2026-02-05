Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. Approximately 7,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

Cobalt 27 Capital Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.36.

About Cobalt 27 Capital

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt. The company was formerly known as Arak Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. in April 2017. Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

