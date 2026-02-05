SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.0850. Approximately 2,958,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,115,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $544.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.27.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SELLAS Life Sciences Group

In related news, Director Katherine Bach Kalin acquired 63,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $100,806.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $165,996. This represents a 154.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient’s own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company’s lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

Featured Stories

