CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a 6.3% increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

CSGS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,889. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $323.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.25 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 42.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) is a global provider of business support systems and digital monetization solutions designed for communications and media service providers. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the company delivers a suite of subscription billing, customer care, revenue management and digital commerce offerings that enable operators to launch, manage and monetize connectivity, entertainment and IoT services. CSG’s software platforms are built to support high-volume transaction processing, real-time rating and modern customer engagement capabilities.

Since its incorporation in 1982, CSG has expanded its footprint across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

