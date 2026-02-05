Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 911% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348 shares.The stock last traded at $67.14 and had previously closed at $67.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ZLDPF shares. BTIG Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZLDPF

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.21. Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide‐based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand’s pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.