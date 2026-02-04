Aramark Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

Aramark has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Aramark has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,257,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,826. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

About Aramark

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Aramark had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

