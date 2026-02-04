AUB Group (ASX:AUB) Insider Purchases A$51,619.75 in Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) insider Tonianne Dwyer purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$29.50 per share, for a total transaction of A$51,619.75.

AUB Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

About AUB Group

The Company is focused on insurance broking, underwriting agency and risk management businesses.

