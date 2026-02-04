FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.440–0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.0 million-$775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $795.8 million. FMC also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.630-1.890 EPS.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 8,836,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,769. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FMC has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.03). FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 14.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on FMC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded FMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Get Our Latest Report on FMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Mitchell Raines acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,805.68. The trade was a 103.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $267,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in FMC by 137.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in FMC by 45.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.