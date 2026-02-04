UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. UGI had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.30%.

UGI stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.52. 2,779,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. UGI has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 15,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,470.56. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 92.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in UGI by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 785,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 115,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 930,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 116,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a publicly traded energy distribution company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1882 as the United Gas Improvement Company, UGI has grown into a diversified provider of energy products and services. The company’s operations are organized into three primary segments—AmeriGas Propane, UGI Utilities and UGI International—each focused on the delivery of propane, natural gas and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

AmeriGas Propane, UGI’s largest segment, is the leading retail propane distributor in the United States with a network of dealers serving customers in all 50 states.

