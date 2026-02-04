Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Issues Earnings Results

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $48.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.62 by $24.13, FiscalAI reports. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $14.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,053.08. 59,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,942. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,621.89 and a twelve month high of $2,207.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,008.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,330 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,119.12, for a total value of $2,818,429.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,927,036.16. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total transaction of $155,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,103.80. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,900. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Markel Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,025.00.

About Markel Group

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Featured Articles

