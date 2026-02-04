ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.44, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $614.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.60 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.40%.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 191,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,268. ePlus has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

ePlus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PLUS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $50,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,162.84. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 361.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 856.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in ePlus by 628.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) is a technology solutions provider that helps enterprises and public-sector organizations maximize the value of their information technology investments. The company specializes in designing, implementing and managing complex IT infrastructures, with a focus on security, cloud computing, data center modernization and unified communications. By combining consulting services with software license management and hardware procurement, ePlus delivers end-to-end solutions that align with its clients’ strategic objectives.

The company’s offerings include cybersecurity assessments and managed security services, hybrid and public cloud deployments, network architecture and optimization, and collaboration platforms.

