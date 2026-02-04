Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 4.1% Higher on Earnings Beat

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 82,056,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 52,894,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.47%.

Positive Sentiment: Phase 2b obesity drug (MET‑097i / Metsera) met primary endpoints, showing ~12% placebo‑adjusted weight loss and supporting monthly dosing — a clear pipeline positive that raises upside if later‑stage trials succeed. Phase 2b Results

Phase 2b obesity drug (MET‑097i / Metsera) met primary endpoints, showing ~12% placebo‑adjusted weight loss and supporting monthly dosing — a clear pipeline positive that raises upside if later‑stage trials succeed. Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat consensus (EPS $0.66 vs $0.57; revenue $17.56B vs $16.93B), showing core product demand remains resilient and providing near‑term earnings support. Q4 Press Release

Q4 2025 results beat consensus (EPS $0.66 vs $0.57; revenue $17.56B vs $16.93B), showing core product demand remains resilient and providing near‑term earnings support. Positive Sentiment: Monthly dosing data (if confirmed in later trials) differentiates Pfizer’s candidate vs weekly injectables and could expand market adoption and pricing power. Monthly Dosing Article

Monthly dosing data (if confirmed in later trials) differentiates Pfizer’s candidate vs weekly injectables and could expand market adoption and pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated 2026 guidance (EPS $2.80–$3.00; revenue $59.5B–$62.5B) that sits around consensus but leaves limited near‑term upside vs expectations — investors are parsing the midpoint vs Street. Guidance Release

Management reiterated 2026 guidance (EPS $2.80–$3.00; revenue $59.5B–$62.5B) that sits around consensus but leaves limited near‑term upside vs expectations — investors are parsing the midpoint vs Street. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms have kept neutral/hold ratings and price targets near current levels (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald, Citi, Goldman), limiting analyst‑led momentum. Analyst Coverage

Multiple firms have kept neutral/hold ratings and price targets near current levels (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald, Citi, Goldman), limiting analyst‑led momentum. Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted nervously to signs of declining COVID product sales and a referenced ~$1.5B patent‑cliff impact, pressuring revenue visibility and near‑term profit growth. Revenue/Patent Concerns

Investors reacted nervously to signs of declining COVID product sales and a referenced ~$1.5B patent‑cliff impact, pressuring revenue visibility and near‑term profit growth. Negative Sentiment: Mixed market reaction to the weight‑loss data — including questions about side effects and stronger incumbents (Lilly, Novo Nordisk) — prompted some selling despite positive topline numbers. Mixed Reaction / Side‑Effect Coverage

Mixed market reaction to the weight‑loss data — including questions about side effects and stronger incumbents (Lilly, Novo Nordisk) — prompted some selling despite positive topline numbers. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer and BioNTech paused modRNA shingles ambitions — a sign of program‑level setbacks that trims long‑term optionality. Program Pause

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,384 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 227,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 397,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 40,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 89,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 4.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

