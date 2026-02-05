Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG) Stock Price Up 8% – What’s Next?

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58. 60,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 161,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.43 million, a P/E ratio of 129.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $295.37 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 90.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 97.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 110,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group provides a comprehensive suite of transportation and logistics services across North America. The company’s core offerings include less‐than‐truckload (LTL) and full truckload hauling, temperature‐controlled freight, intermodal transportation and freight brokerage. Covenant also delivers specialized solutions such as expedited “hot‐shot” deliveries, cross‐border shipping to Canada and Mexico, and dedicated contract carriage for time‐sensitive or high‐value shipments.

With a network of service centers, terminals and partner carriers strategically located throughout the United States, Covenant supports diverse industries including food and beverage, automotive, retail, energy and manufacturing.

