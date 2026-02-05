Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.62. Hypermarcas shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 137,783 shares trading hands.

Hypermarcas Trading Down 3.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $408.83 million for the quarter.

About Hypermarcas

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

