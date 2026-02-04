Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:SCC) Increases By 20.0%

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:SCC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,570 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 13,805 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $29.71.
About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary
