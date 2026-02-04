Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:SCC) Increases By 20.0%

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:SCC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,570 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 13,805 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include airlines, broadcasting and entertainment, apparel and broadline retailers, food and drug retailers, media agencies, publishing, gambling, hotels, restaurants and bars, and travel and tourism.

