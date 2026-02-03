Short Interest in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Declines By 19.0%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,313,245 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 2,855,358 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 522,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 522,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.23, for a total transaction of $3,559,434.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 144,330 shares in the company, valued at $129,208,545.90. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.86, for a total transaction of $558,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,033,361.62. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 66,976 shares of company stock worth $60,297,127 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $49.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,173.22. 727,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,800. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $1,188.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $984.40 and its 200-day moving average is $923.06.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 71.22%.The business had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,163.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,135.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

