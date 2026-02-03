Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.25. 33,330 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 22,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Stock Up 0.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

