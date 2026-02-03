Qualys (QLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $173.1790 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 28.96%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $155.47.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $668,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 247,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,145,728. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $621,549.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,380,257.44. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 34,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,880,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Qualys by 3,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Northland Securities set a $162.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.57.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

