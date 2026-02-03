Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $639.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $631.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $613.24. The company has a market cap of $856.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $641.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

