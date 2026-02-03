West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.680-1.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.9 billion-$11.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.8 billion.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

WJRYY stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.23. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 7.47%.The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded West Japan Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company (OTCMKTS: WJRYY), commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

