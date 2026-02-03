John H. Ott Acquires 19,691 Shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) insider John H. Ott bought 19,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 per share, with a total value of £17,721.90.
The Rank Group Stock Performance
The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 88.30 on Tuesday. The Rank Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 75 and a 12-month high of GBX 166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £413.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.04.
The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 5.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The Rank Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Rank Group Plc will post 7.5021608 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Rank Group
About The Rank Group
The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Rank Group
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- End of America Update
Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.