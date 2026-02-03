John H. Ott Acquires 19,691 Shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) insider John H. Ott bought 19,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 per share, with a total value of £17,721.90.

The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 88.30 on Tuesday. The Rank Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 75 and a 12-month high of GBX 166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £413.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.04.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 5.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The Rank Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Rank Group Plc will post 7.5021608 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Rank Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 163 to GBX 104 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 price objective on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Rank Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 152.

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

