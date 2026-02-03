Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $1.0072 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Shares of REYN opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.57. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 764.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 583.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

