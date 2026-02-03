Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.9167.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 553,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,612 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Family Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 388,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COLD opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $663.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -418.18%.

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

