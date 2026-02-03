Peabody Energy (BTU) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $1.0190 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $39.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -117.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTU shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,151 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $73,693.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 82,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,803.56. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody’s product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.