Regency Centers (REG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $388.6190 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.2%

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Regency Centers has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $78.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on REG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus raised Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 37.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.