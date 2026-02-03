Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $675.0370 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 3.0%

PTON opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 75,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 764,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,540. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 148,432 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,071,679.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 231,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,336.08. This trade represents a 39.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,107,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,708,694. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after buying an additional 1,503,680 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 4,358,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after acquiring an additional 697,865 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5,654.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,705,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,021 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,345,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 286,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Wolfe Research set a $9.00 price objective on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

