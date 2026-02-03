Diodes (DIOD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $392.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diodes Trading Up 2.5%

DIOD stock opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. Diodes has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $61.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Weiss Ratings upgraded Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Diodes from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In related news, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $284,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 244,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,305.74. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,519,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 519,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 335,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 402,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 228,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

Featured Stories

