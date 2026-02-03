Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 464,115 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,193,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 464,115 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $196,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $89.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 20.47%.The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. HSBC cut their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

