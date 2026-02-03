Critical Contrast: SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) vs. Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) and SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sodexo and SGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sodexo N/A N/A N/A SGS N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sodexo pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SGS pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Sodexo has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGS has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sodexo and SGS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sodexo 1 10 0 0 1.91 SGS 1 2 1 3 2.86

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sodexo and SGS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sodexo $26.49 billion 0.29 $765.33 million N/A N/A SGS $7.72 billion 3.05 $659.96 million N/A N/A

Sodexo has higher revenue and earnings than SGS.

Summary

SGS beats Sodexo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sodexo

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo S.A. provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions. In addition, it offers facility management services, including technical service management, assets management, building maintenance, access control, deep cleaning, energy management, space planning, project management, front-of-house services, grounds maintenance, waste management, HVAC systems, mail management, commercial cleaning, workspace management, and pest control. services. The company was formerly known as Sodexho Alliance and changed its name to Sodexo S.A. in 2008. Sodexo S.A. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About SGS

(Get Free Report)

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services. In addition, it offers a range of testing, inspection and certification solutions for the crop science, food, health science, and cosmetics and hygiene industries; field services, technical assessment, and advisory services; and services related to industrial, public health and safety, environmental testing, and public mandates. Further, it provides assessment, auditing, and certification, supply chain assurance, training, consulting, and sustainability assurance services; agricultural commodities, geochemistry, laboratory testing petroleum and chemicals, metallurgy and consulting, mineral and metal commodities, and oil, gas, and chemical commodities; and sustainability solutions. The company serves the agriculture and food, chemical, construction, consumer and retail, energy, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, mining, oil and gas, public, and transportation sectors. SGS SA was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.