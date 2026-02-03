Fortinet (FTNT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $1.8597 billion for the quarter. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,349,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,088,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,605,000 after purchasing an additional 237,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $443,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

