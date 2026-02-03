Kenvue (KVUE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Kenvue to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $3.6848 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kenvue to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Kenvue by 48.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

