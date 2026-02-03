Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $2.0032 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.4%

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $108.55 and a 52 week high of $218.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. KDT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.5% during the third quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 32.2% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $212.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Huber Research raised Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.