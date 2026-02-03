Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $120.94

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.6875.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

