Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Societe Generale Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Societe Generale Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. Societe Generale Group has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCGLY. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Societe Generale Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Societe Generale Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Societe Generale Group

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France’s largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group’s core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

