Comparing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF)

Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Finance Group has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lion Finance Group and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Finance Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Banco Bradesco 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Finance Group $1.97 billion 2.36 $911.27 million $17.40 6.00 Banco Bradesco $37.55 billion N/A $3.20 billion $0.35 10.36

This table compares Lion Finance Group and Banco Bradesco”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Finance Group. Lion Finance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Finance Group and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Finance Group 32.42% 27.61% 3.77% Banco Bradesco 9.27% 12.95% 1.06%

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Lion Finance Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Finance Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities. This segment primarily serves mass retail and affluent, and high-net-worth client segments. The SME Banking segment provides SME loans, micro loans, and consumer and mortgage loans; funds transfers and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for legal entities. This segment serves small and medium-sized enterprises; and micro businesses. The Corporate Investment Banking segment provides loans and other credit facilities, funds transfers and settlement services, trade finance services, and documentary operations support services; handles saving and term deposits for corporate and institutional customers; and offers brokerage services. The BNB segment provides retail and corporate banking services to clients in Belarus. Bank of Georgia Group PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

