Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $21,944,208,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17,667.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 51.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,607,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,033,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,278 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,547,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,542 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waymo raised $16 billion in a financing that values the Alphabet self‑driving unit at about $126 billion — a material de‑risk / value‑creation event for Alphabet that could crystallize value in a high‑growth AI/robotics segment.

Google Cloud signed a five‑year strategic deal with Liberty Global to deploy Gemini models and cloud tools across its European operations — a tangible commercial win for Google Cloud and proof of enterprise demand for Gemini that supports revenue growth for one of Alphabet's fastest‑growing segments.

Google is embedding more Gemini AI features into Chrome, broadening end‑user reach for Gemini and increasing monetization opportunities across search, ads and consumer products. This deepens the AI moat and supports assumptions of higher ad/engagement monetization.

High‑profile bullish commentary (Jim Cramer) suggests Alphabet may be capturing more AI‑driven revenue than peers like Meta — a market‑narrative tailwind that can attract momentum flows into the stock.

Jefferies raised its price target to $400 and kept a Buy rating — a bullish analyst move that can support further upside and fund flows into GOOGL.

Alphabet reports Q4 after the close; traders expect a sizable move — this event creates short‑term volatility risk but could validate the AI/revenue narrative if results beat.

Sanford Bernstein raised its price target to $335 but maintained a "market perform" rating — mixed signal (higher PT but conservative stance), so watch guidance and margins for conviction.

Analyst and media pieces highlight strong AI/search/cloud momentum but caution on rising costs and competition — useful framing for investors ahead of earnings.

Alphabet agreed to pay $135 million to resolve an Android data‑transfer lawsuit — a modest but tangible legal cost and reminder of regulatory/legal exposure.

Insider selling of roughly $35M was reported — while not uncommon at large caps, insiders selling can weigh on sentiment if it accelerates.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $343.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $344.83.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.90.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,066,753 shares of company stock worth $103,358,040. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

