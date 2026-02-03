Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $734,000 in Deluxe Corporation $DLX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.08% of Deluxe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Deluxe by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its holdings in Deluxe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Deluxe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Deluxe Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.40 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Deluxe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 63.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. CJS Securities upgraded Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deluxe in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company’s core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

