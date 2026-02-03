The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,461 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 4,002 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
The Korea Fund Price Performance
The Korea Fund stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.56. 5,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,366. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70.
The Korea Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9442 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 123.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Korea Fund Company Profile
The Korea Fund, Inc (NYSE: KF) is a closed-end management investment company that provides U.S. investors with focused exposure to the South Korean equity market. Established in 1953, it is one of the oldest U.S. funds dedicated to investing in Korean securities. The Fund is domiciled in Delaware and trades on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a broad range of companies operating in one of Asia’s leading economies.
The Fund’s primary business activity is the acquisition of common stocks and American depositary receipts issued by companies that are either domiciled in South Korea or derive a significant portion of their revenues from Korean operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Korea Fund
- The day the gold market broke
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Gold’s getting scarce.
Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.