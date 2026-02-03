iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Stock Holdings Lowered by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $35,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,103,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 119.0% during the third quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $467.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

