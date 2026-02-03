AlphaQuest LLC Takes $957,000 Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 90,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 174.3% during the second quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 52.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 582,402 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

HOUS opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc is a leading global residential real estate services company that provides brokerage, relocation, rental, title and settlement services across multiple markets. Through a combination of company-owned brokerage operations, franchise networks and complementary service offerings, the company supports home buyers, sellers, renters and real estate professionals throughout the entire transaction lifecycle.

The company’s portfolio encompasses well-known brands such as Coldwell Banker, Century 21, Sotheby’s International Realty, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, ERA, Climb Real Estate and Realogy Franchise Group.

