Short Interest in Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIX) Decreases By 13.6%

Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,704 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 1,972 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,712 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AFIX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661. Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIX. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,130,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,822,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,497,000 after buying an additional 568,949 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000.

About Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF

The Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF (AFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US and USD-denominated fixed income securities with broad credit and maturity. It seeks total return and primarily holds investment grade securities. AFIX was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Allspring.

