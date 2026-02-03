J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $216.86 and last traded at $215.7850, with a volume of 53156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.71.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI set a $222.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.41 and a 200-day moving average of $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.99%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $300,592.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,109.50. The trade was a 74.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Greer Woodruff sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $287,937.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,933. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,491. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

