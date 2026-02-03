Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.45 and last traded at $135.9890, with a volume of 10225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 price objective on Kaiser Aluminum and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

In other news, EVP Blain Tiffany sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $812,971.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,748. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

