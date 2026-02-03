AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLVLY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB Volvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AB Volvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AB Volvo in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered AB Volvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded AB Volvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.15.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. AB Volvo had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (Volvo Group) is a Swedish multinational manufacturing company headquartered in Gothenburg. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of commercial vehicles and related systems, including heavy- and medium-duty trucks, buses, and construction equipment. In addition to vehicles and machinery, Volvo supplies marine and industrial power systems through its Volvo Penta division and offers parts, service, telematics and financing solutions to commercial customers worldwide.

Key product and business lines include Volvo Trucks and Mack-branded heavy trucks, a global bus and coach offering, Volvo Construction Equipment, and power systems for marine and industrial applications.

