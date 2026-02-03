Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.9950, with a volume of 7505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 27.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA is a Brazilian diversified holding company operating in the downstream energy and chemical sectors. Its Ipiranga unit runs one of Brazil’s largest networks of fuel stations, supplying gasoline, ethanol, diesel and convenience-store products to retail and wholesale customers. Through Ultragaz, the company is a leading distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering cylinder and bulk gas solutions for residential, commercial and industrial use across urban and rural regions.

In the specialty chemicals arena, Ultrapar controls Oxiteno, which produces surfactants and specialty chemical formulations for industries such as personal care, oil and gas, agrochemicals and coatings.

