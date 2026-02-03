Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.67 and last traded at $33.4450, with a volume of 730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

